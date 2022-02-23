Maruti Suzuki to Launch New Baleno Today: Check Expected Price, Features, Specs

Check price and features of Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
(Photo: Nexa)
Maruti Suzuki is all set launch its new generation Baleno in India on Wednesday, 23 February 2022. The premium hatchback lineup was launched by the company in 2015.
Bookings for Baleno 2022 has already commenced. Interested customers can book one for them on the official website of Nexa or contact their nearest dealer.
Here are the details about expected price, specifications and features of the upcoming Baleno, ahead of its launch.
The price details of the new generation Baleno are yet to be revealed. However, the hatchback is expected to be priced between Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Design
In terms of appearance, the upcoming Baleno looks quite similar to the previous models. However, the car is expected to sport new bumpers with wider grille, combined with LED headlamps, DRLs and wraparound LED taillamps.
Baleno 2022 is expected to be available in six colour variants: Grandeur Grey, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red, Pearl Arctic White, Luxe Beige and Splendid Silver.
Engine and Performance
The new Baleno is expected to house 1.2-litre K12N petrol engine with expected output of 90 hp power and 113 Nm peak torque.
In terms of gearbox, the premium hatchback is expected to be available in 5-speed manual transmission and AMT.
Interior
Baleno 2022 is expected to sport 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system combined with features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
It is expected to be come with up to six airbags.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Baleno and other cars.