Why We’re So Hyped For Maruti Suzuki ARENA’s Hot and Techy Brezza Launch

When Brezza first launched in India in 2016, we auto-enthusiasts knew that this was the start of something special. It totally shook up the compact SUV market, and not only established Maruti Suzuki as a leading name in this segment, but also established ‘Brezza’ as the ‘cool SUV’. Well, now it’s time to unveil its latest avatar. The All New Hot and Techy Brezza is finally here!



If you’re someone who loves the fact that you’re surrounded by tech all around, which makes your life exponentially better, then this new SUV will tick all the right boxes for you.



Here are 6 reasons why we are oh-so-hyped for its launch.



#1 New age tech



With features such as Electric Sunroof, Head Up Display, 360 View Camera, and Wireless Charging Dock, the All New Hot and Techy Brezza is a technophiles’ delight. As soon as you check it from up close, you know it’s a 2022 car. We’re already living in a world where tech surrounds us and makes our lives much easier, so why shouldn’t our car be an extension of that world?



#2 Youthful and energetic design



Now just because this compact SUV can fit in an entire family doesn’t mean they cut any corners while designing it. One look at this sleek and stylish car, and you can tell it was obviously designed for today’s youth. Commanding and upright stance with bold, dual tone 16 inch alloy wheels, dual LED projector headlamps with floating DRLs, and to top it all off, a sleek shark-fin antenna - all of these are sure to make heads turn on the road.



#3 Next-gen K-series engine with 6-speed automatic transmission



Under the hood, the all new Brezza is all about performance and fuel efficiency. Packing an Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Smart Hybrid Engine, with New 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Maruti Suzuki’s latest offering ensures a smooth driving experience.



#4 Enhanced safety features



SUVs are often on the road for long journeys across a multitude of terrains. Which is why it makes total sense that the safety of everyone in the car is considered when designing such a vehicle, and just that of the two people sitting in the front seat. With 6 Airbags (Front + Side + Curtain), ESP with Hill Hold Assist, Improved TECT Platform, and 20+ safety features the all new Brezza is high on safety even when you’re on the move.



#5 Impressive modern interiors



As we mentioned earlier, SUVs are sometimes your safe spaces from the outside world, and that too often for long hauls. Which makes it all the more important for the car interiors to feel welcoming. With dual tone black and brown interiors, contemporary silver accents for a sporty, urban feel, improved interior user interface, and ambient lights to suit your current mood, the Brezza feels warm and inviting. And don’t you worry about comfort - with enhanced spaciousness with wider seats, improved legroom and a wider instrument panel, you might find yourself not wanting to step out of the car at times.





#6 Effortless user-centric driving experience



The dilemma with good-looking cars is, often they’re designed to make heads turn, but the gaze that inspires the attractive designs, is from an onlooker’s perspective. That’s not the case with this all new Brezza. Some of the best features of this car such as 6 speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, telescopic steering, fast charging USB (Type A and C), cooled glove box, new instrument cluster with 4.2in Coloured MID, and a flat bottom steering wheel - these were all possible because the designers took a very driver-centric approach when populating their drawing board with ideas.



So, are you excited about the All New Maruti Suzuki Brezza? Do check out the Maruti Suzuki Arena Instagram page to know more!