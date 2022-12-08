Xiaomi 13 Series Likely to Launch on 11 December in China: Specs & Details Here

The Xiaomi 13 series were scheduled to make its debut in China at the beginning of December 2022. According to the official details, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were scheduled to launch on 1 December. However, the launch got postponed for an indefinite period following the death of Jiang Zemin, the former General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. The latest reports suggest that Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will make their debut on 11 December.

The latest details state that Xiaomi 13 series is available for pre-order in China before its launch. It is important to note that the popular company, Xiaomi, has not announced a launch date for the smartphones yet. One has to wait for the official announcements to be sure that the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will launch on 11 December.