Xiaomi 13 Series Likely to Launch on 11 December in China: Specs & Details Here

Xiaomi 13 series is expected to make its debut on 11 December in China.
(Photo Courtesy: NotebookCheck)
The Xiaomi 13 series were scheduled to make its debut in China at the beginning of December 2022. According to the official details, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were scheduled to launch on 1 December. However, the launch got postponed for an indefinite period following the death of Jiang Zemin, the former General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. The latest reports suggest that Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will make their debut on 11 December.
The latest details state that Xiaomi 13 series is available for pre-order in China before its launch. It is important to note that the popular company, Xiaomi, has not announced a launch date for the smartphones yet. One has to wait for the official announcements to be sure that the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will launch on 11 December.
Interested buyers in China should stay alert to know the latest announcements from the company. They should also check the details that are available online to know about the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro official launch date.
According to the latest reports available on Weibo, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro launch is set to happen on 11 December, at 7:00 pm (local time) in China. Interested buyers should note that the details are yet to be confirmed by the company.
One should note that Xiaomi has been teasing details about the upcoming Xiaomi 13 series.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro will sport a 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor. The company earlier used a 1-inch camera sensor on 12S Ultra.
The chip is likely to be coupled with LPDRR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. More details about the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available soon in the coming days. Buyers in China might also get to know about the official launch date soon.
