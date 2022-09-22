Xiaomi Civi 2 To Be Launched on 27 September, Key Specifications Here

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone in China. The company has confirmed the launch date of Civi 2 in the country. Civi 2 is a female-centric smartphone with a modular design and it will succeed Civi and Civi 1S smartphones that were launched last year.

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch date of the Civi 2 smartphone and it will be launched on 27 September.

Let's have a quick look at the specifications and design of the new Xiaomi launch.