Xiaomi 12 Pro to Launch in India Soon, Check Specifications and Details

Xiaomi 12 Pro is to launch in India soon.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro will officially be available for purchase in India through the popular e-commerce platform Amazon very soon.
It is to be noted that the flagship smartphone from Xiaomi was formally launched globally in March 2022. It is now set to launch in India very soon.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro handset is equipped with a four-unit speaker system that comprises a dedicated tweeter to deliver an improved audio experience.
The smartphone also packs a 4,600mAh battery that backs 120W fast wired charging.
The availability of Xiaomi 12 Pro in India was formally confirmed by Amazon via a dedicated microsite.
During the global launch, Xiaomi 12 Pro was priced at $999 which is around Rs 76,300 for the 8 GB 256GB storage variant.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro model in India is expected to be equipped with similar features as that of the global variant.
It is also equipped with a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) backplane technology.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
To know more about the features in detail, one has to wait for the launch of this smartphone in India. Everybody in India will be notified about launch via their official website.
