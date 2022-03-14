Flipkart Big Saving Days, Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022: Check Best Deals
Here are the latest details on Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022.
Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 and Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022 sales started this week.
The popular e-commerce platforms are offering exciting deals on smartphones in their respective sales. If you are looking to upgrade your old smartphones, this is the best time to invest.
The e-commerce platforms are offering the best deals on branded smartphones during this sale season.
Buyers are also advised to check the exchange offers and other discounts to get smartphones at lowest prices.
Here is a list of some smartphones that are being offered with the best deals on Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022 and Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022.
Customers should take a look at the list if they want to get hold of the best brand of smartphone at the lowest price.
Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022: Offers on Smartphones
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is being offered at Rs 59,999 at the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022.
Customers also have the opportunity to exchange their old smartphones and receive a discount of up to Rs 16,500.
SBI Bank Credit card users can get a flat discount of Rs 8,000. Customers should also note that the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available on the e-commerce platform with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs 2,824.
iPhone SE (2022)
iPhone SE (2022) can be pre-ordered via the official website of Apple or Amazon. When customers pre-order the phone on Amazon, they will receive a Rs 2,000 discount with SBI Bank's credit card.
The smartphone will be available at a cheaper rate on Amazon than Apple's website. The e-commerce platform is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 13,500.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
This smartphone is available on Amazon for Rs 24,999. Customers can also avail exchange of Rs 11,950.
They can also receive a flat discount of Rs 1,000 with HDFC bank cards. The phone is also available with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs 1,117.
Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022: Offers on Smartphones
iPhone SE (2020)
Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale is offering iPhone SE (2020) with big discounts. It is available at a flat discount of Rs 9,901. The price of this phone on Flipkart is Rs 29,999.
The e-commerce platform is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 13,000.
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
The variant of this smartphone that has 6GB+128GB storage is available at Rs 20,499 during Flipkart Big Savings Day 2022.
Flipkart is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 13,000. Customers can also receive a five percent unlimited cashback while using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.