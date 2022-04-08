Xiaomi 12 Pro Price in India Leaked, Launch Expected Soon: Check Specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price in India leaked.
(Photo: Amazon)
Chinese tech company Xiaomi is expected to launch its new smartphone Xiaomi 12 Pro soon. The launch information was confirmed through an Amazon India listing of the smartphone. The listing reads 'Coming Soon'.
Not much information has been revealed about the India launch of Xiaomi 12 Pro, which was introduced globally last month.
According to the leak, Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 65,000 in India.
The Indian variant of Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to have similar specifications to the global variant. Here are the details of the same:
Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
It comes with a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay powered by LTPO, with dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz.
The smartphone houses triple-rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP wide angle camera, a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. At the front, it features a 32MP in-display selfie camera.
Xiaomi 12 Pro houses a 4600mAh battery which is supported by 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge, 50W wireless turbo charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.
It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 Operating system (OS).
Check this space regularly for further updates about Xiaomi 12 Pro and other smartphones.
