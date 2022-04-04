Samsung Galaxy M33 5G with 6000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price in India, Specs

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G sale in India will begin on 8 April.
Check the price of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in India.

Samsung launched its new smartphone Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in India on Saturday, 2 April. The smartphone, which is an expansion in Samsung's already popular Galaxy M series, comes with 'RAM Plus technology that provides up to 16GB virtual RAM.

The smartphone was launched by the company in a virtual event hosted on Samsung India's official YouTube channel.

Here are the price and specification details of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone will be available in two storage variants. The 6GB + 128GB variant has been introduced at a price of Rs 15,999, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is available at an introductory price of Rs 17,499.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G sale in India will begin from 8 April (12 noon). Interested customers can buy it from Samsung shop and Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Specifications

Processor

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes with an octa-core 5nm processor, which is paired with with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Display

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G sports a 6.58-inch Full HD+ Infinty-V display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera

The smartphone comes with a quad-rear camera setup. It includes 50MP main camera, 5MP ultra wide camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors. At the front, it houses an 8MP selfie camera.

Battery

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is supported by 25W USB Type C Fast Charging and reverse charging.

Check this space regularly for further updates about Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and other smartphones.

