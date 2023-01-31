Vivo Y100 Launch in India Next Month: Know Leaked Specifications and Price Here

The Vivo Y100 is ready to launch in India in February 2023 along with the speculated Vivo Y56. A recent report stated the brand-new smartphone's important specifications and hardware details. Interested people can go through the latest details about the specifications of the Vivo Y100. One should note that these are rumours for now because the popular company has not revealed any detail about the features or the price of the smartphone in the country. People should stay alert.

Recent leaks have also revealed the projected price range of the Vivo Y100 in India. People who are interested to buy the smartphone in the country should take note of the details. The specifications and features will be confirmed once the launch takes place in February. Till then, buyers have to keep a close eye on the latest announcements.