Oppo A78 5G Launch in India Today: Know Specifications and Launch Details Here

Oppo A78 5G launch in India will take place on 16 January 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles.com)
Oppo is ready to officially launch its first smartphone of 2023. The company is gearing up to launch Oppo A78 5G in India today, on Monday, 16 January 2023. Oppo has been constantly teasing the upcoming phone through its social media platforms for interested buyers to be aware. It is important to note that the company has confirmed certain features of the Oppo A-series new phone. Everyone should remember that the Oppo A78 5G launch is scheduled to take place today.
Before the Oppo A78 5G is launched in the country, one must take note of the specifications and features. This is the first official launch of a smartphone by the company in 2023. Interested buyers are eagerly waiting to know the features of the upcoming smartphone that will be launched soon today, on Monday. Here are the latest updates.
Here are all the latest details about the Oppo A78 5G that you should note if you are interested in buying the smartphone model. Take note of the announcements made by the popular company about the upcoming smartphone.
Oppo wrote in a post on Twitter, "The era of 5G has dawned upon us, and it’s time to experience superior connectivity and blazing-fast speed with #OPPOA78 #5G. Arriving soon at super speed!"
The Oppo A78 5G recently made its debut in Malaysia. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
As per the details available online, the Oppo A78 5G may be priced below Rs 20,000. However, the exact price will be informed to people after the launch takes place today, on Monday. To know more, you have to stay alert and wait for the launch to take place.
