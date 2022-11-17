Vivo X90 Series Launch on 22 November 2022: Check Specifications and Price Here

Vivo X90 series is scheduled to launch in China soon.
(Photo Courtesy: GSMArena.com)
Vivo is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone series soon. The Vivo X90 series is ready to launch in China on 22 November, as per the latest official details. The upcoming smartphone series from the popular company will include three models that are the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. Users are extremely excited to know more about the X90 series. They cannot wait for the launch to take place because more details will be available after that.
The launch date of the Vivo X90 series in China is confirmed, which is 22 November. There are a few details about the upcoming smartphones that are confirmed by Vivo. Interested users should take a look at the latest details to stay informed before the launch takes place. It is important to stay updated.
Here are all the latest specification details and other updates about the Vivo X90 series that users should know if they are interested in purchasing smartphones.
According to the details available online, the Vivo X90 Pro+ is expected to be available in red color. The handset is also likely to be available in black colour for the buyers.
The Vivo X90 Pro+ was also said to be shown on Geekbench. It might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The smartphone will have 12GB RAM and Android 13.
The Vivo X90 is likely to be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9200, as per details online. The Vivo X90 Pro is rumored to be the X80 Pro+, which was announced to make its debut back in September.
There are no details on the expected price range of the upcoming Vivo X90 series. Users will know about the price after the launch takes place in China. Till then, one should stay alert and take note of the official updates.
