Vivo V25 Pro to be Launched Today: Check Live Streaming Details, Specs Here

Vivo is set to launch the Vivo V25 Pro smartphone in India today and the sale is expected to begin from 25 August.
Check the launch date, time, features, and specs of the Vivo V25 here.

(Photo Courtesy: mobileshot.com)

The global tech brand Vivo is ready to launch its popular V-series smartphone in India, Vivo V25 Pro 5G, today, 17 August, at 12 noon during an online event.

The upcoming Vivo phone will be available in India via Flipkart for purchase post the launch.

The company has revealed that the Vivo V25 Pro smartphone will come with a color-changing Fluorite AG Glass on the rear panel with a similar technology used in the V23 Pro smartphone. The company also revealed that the phone comes with a 3D design and rounded edges.

Vivo V25 Pro: Price

Though no official announcement has been made from Vivo yet, the V25 Pro is expected to be priced at around Rs 40,000 in India since Vivo's previous smartphones were also launched in a similar price category.

Vivo V25 Pro: Specs And Features

Vivo has shared several details about its upcoming V25 Pro smartphone. These are a few features:

  • A triple camera setup at the back

  • A tiered camera design

  • A 64MP primary camera at the back with optical image stabilization (OIS)

  • Hybrid image stabilization

  • Super night portrait mode

  • The smartphone makes it easier to shoot videos with OIS at night.

  • Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 system-on-chip (SoC)

  • An 8GB RAM

  • A 4,830mAh battery with support

Vivo V25 Pro: Sale Date 

As per the leaked details, the V25 Pro 5G will go on sale in India from 25 August. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Customers can also purchase the V25 Pro via the Vivo India e-Store and offline stores.

