OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Expected to be Launched Soon

We first came to know about the launch of the OnePlus Pad almost a year ago when the company caught all eyes for filing a trademark for that name. Since then the buyers and tech geeks have been waiting for the OnePlus's first-ever tablet. A year has passed but it seems the OnePlus tab is still not ready for the market.

Max Jambor confirmed that the OnePlus Pad is coming. As per the reports, the tab is "still in development" and it may be launched next year, in 2023. The details and specs of OnePlus are still not confirmed. Though leaker Roland Quandt claims that the OnePlus Pad will likely be a rebranded tablet from one of OnePlus's sister brands, OPPO or Realme.

In other news, OnePlus's next-gen premium buds are also getting ready for the market. As per the reports, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are in the internal testing stage and there were also a few leaks online regarding the details of the Buds Pro 2, showcasing the design along with the specs of the buds.