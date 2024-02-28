Tecno Spark 20C Launched in India: Know Price, Specifications, and Availability

Tecno Spark 20C made its official debut in India on Tuesday, 27 February 2024. The device was globally launched a few months ago in November 2023. The smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera unit and a wired fast charging support. It also has an octa-core chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. One should note that the Tecno Spark 20C will be available for sale in the next couple of days. You must stay alert.

The specifications and design of the Tecno Spark 20C were announced during the launch in India on Tuesday. Interested buyers in the country are requested to go through the latest details if they want to buy the device. All the confirmed details such as the availability, price, etc, are stated here for those who want to know the updates.