Tecno Spark 20C Launched in India: Know Price, Specifications, and Availability

Tecno Spark 20C has been revealed in India for buyers.
(Photo Courtesy: MySmartPrice)
Tecno Spark 20C made its official debut in India on Tuesday, 27 February 2024. The device was globally launched a few months ago in November 2023. The smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera unit and a wired fast charging support. It also has an octa-core chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. One should note that the Tecno Spark 20C will be available for sale in the next couple of days. You must stay alert.
The specifications and design of the Tecno Spark 20C were announced during the launch in India on Tuesday. Interested buyers in the country are requested to go through the latest details if they want to buy the device. All the confirmed details such as the availability, price, etc, are stated here for those who want to know the updates.
Read till the end to know about the Tecno Spark 20C in India. Please note that the device is already launched in India and will be up for sale soon. You can book your device once the sale begins in the country.
According to the latest official details announced by the company, the Tecno Spark 20C will be available in Alpenglow Gold, Gravity Black, Mystery White, and Magic Skin Green colour options.
One should note that the brand-new smartphone will be available for sale in India via Amazon. The device will be up for sale from 5 March, at 12 pm IST, as per the announcements.
The Tecno Spark 20C sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has a centred hole-punch slot at the top to protect the front camera. The device has a collapsible Dynamic Port around this slot.
According to the details announced by the company, the Tecno Spark 20C has a Darwin Engine that is expected to improve users' gaming experience.
The Tecno Spark 20C device sports a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an AI-backed sensor. The device allows users to record up to 1080p time-lapse videos. The front camera of the Indian variant has an 8-megapixel sensor.
