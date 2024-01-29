Tecno Spark 20 Launch in India Soon: Key Specifications & Price Teased; Details

Tecno Spark 20 is scheduled to make its debut in India soon. It is important to note that the company has started to tease the key specifications of the device. You can take a look at the important features listed on a microsite on the popular e-commerce platform, Amazon. The company has also hinted at the price of the brand-new handset in India and its colour options. One must take note of the latest announcements if one wants to buy the smartphone.

According to the latest official details, the Tecno Spark 20 device will be equipped with the company's Dynamic Port feature, an Android version of Apple's Dynamic Island on its latest iPhone devices. One should note that it has an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance. We have the important details for all interested buyers in the country.