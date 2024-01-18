Realme Note 50 Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and Other Details

Realme Note 50 Launch Date: Features, Specifications, and Price.
(Photo: realme Philippines/Twitter)
As per a teaser video released by Realme Philippines on X (formerly known as Twitter), Realme Note 50 is all set for a global launch on 23 January 2024. This will be the company's first global launch in 2024, and ahead of the official launch several expected features and specifications have been doing the rounds on the internet.
As per tipsters and online leaks, the upcoming Realme Note 50 will be an upgraded version of Realme C51, flaunting a 6.74-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with Unisoc T612 chipset, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Let us check out the leaked features and specifications of the forthcoming Realme Note 50 handset.
Realme Note 50 will be launched on 23 January 2024.
Here is the list of features and specifications of Realme Note 50, as per online leaks.
A 6.74-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Powered by Unisoc T612 chipset.
Available in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.
5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging capacity.
A 13 megapixel primary camera.
An auxiliary 0.08MP lens, and 5 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
Android 13 OS with Realme UI T Edition.
The handset may arrive with sky blue and midnight black color variants.
As per leaks, the price of Realme Note 50 may be PHP 3,599, which is equal to $65.
