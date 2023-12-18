Vivo X100 Series Launch in India: Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Specs and Price Range

Vivo has recently hinted at the debut of the X100 series in India. The renowned Chinese smartphone manufacturer has set up a microsite on its official Indian website to share a sneak peek into the upcoming launch of the latest smartphones in the Vivo X series. The popular tech giant has officially announced the launch of the Vivo X100 series in India through a post on the X platform. The Vivo X100 and the Vivo X100 Pro will be launched in the country soon.

Interested buyers are patiently waiting for the launch of the Vivo X100 series. The Indian versions of the Vivo X100 and the Vivo X100 Pro are likely to include a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. They will also have triple rear cameras with Zeiss branding, a V3 imaging chip, and an 8 LTPO display.