Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro 4G Specifications and Design Leaked; Details Here

Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G specifications were leaked recently. It is important to note that certain specifications of brand-new smartphones are leaked online. Interested buyers should take note of the latest details surfacing online and stay informed. The leak is posted ahead of the Chinese smartphone maker's scheduled launch date for the Redmi Note 13 5G series in India. You should read till the end to know the updates.

According to the latest official details, the Redmi Note 13 5G series will make its debut in India on 4 January. The upcoming lineup will include the base Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G and Note 13 Pro+ 5G smartphones. The Indian variants are likely to be similar to their Chinese counterparts. All the details are mentioned here.