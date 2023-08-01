Redmi 12 5G, Redmi Watch 3 Active, Xiaomi Smart TV X Series Launch; Details Here

Xiaomi India is getting ready to launch new products in India under its sub-brand Redmi, today, Tuesday, 1 August 2023. The popular company has announced that it will launch the Redmi 12 5G smartphone and a Redmi Watch 3 Active smartwatch. It is also important to note that a new TV under the Xiaomi Smart TV X series will be unveiled during the launch event. One should know the latest details about the launch of these products today.

As per the latest official details, the launch of the Redmi 12 5G, Redmi Watch 3 Active smartwatch, and the Xiaomi Smart TV X series will be live streamed for fans across the country. Xiaomi India will live stream the launch event so that interested buyers can get all the latest information about the products. One should stay alert on Tuesday.