Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 in Seoul Today: Live Streaming & Expected Launches

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 with tagline 'Join the Flip Side' is all set to take place in Seoul, South Korea today on 26 July 2023. The event will be held in both in-person and digital, and several new devices including the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and Galaxy Watch 6 are expected to be unveiled.

It is for the first time that Samsung is hosting its unpacked event in Seoul. The event will be live streamed on the official website of the company and YouTube channel at 4:30 pm IST.

Let us read about the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Seoul 2023 live streaming, expected launches, date, time, venue, and other details below.