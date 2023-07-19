Realme C53 India Launch Today: Early Bird Sale, Live Stream, Features & Specs

The tech giant Realme is all set to launch Realme C53 in India today on 19 July 2023 at 12 pm along with Realme Pad 2 tablet. Prior to the official launch event, the company has announced Realme C53 early bird sale with amazing offers and exclusive benefits. During the sale, customers will get an opportunity to book the handset in advance with exciting bank offers.

The sale will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart from 6 pm to 8 pm IST. Let us check out the expected features, specification, and pricing details of the smartphone below.