Moto G14 India Launch Date: Check Features, Specs, Price and Other Details

Moto G14 launch date in India: Features, Specs, Price, and More.
(Photo: gearrice.com)
Motorola is all set to launch a new 4G smartphone in India called Moto G14. After unveiling the Razr 40 flip phone series in the country, the company will introduce an affordable smartphone Motorola G14 in India on 1 August 2023.
The Moto G14 is a successor of the Motorola G13 4G handset that arrived in India in the month of March. The smartphone will be available for pre-bookings on same day as launch event.
Let us check out the features, specifications, price, and other details about the Moto G14 below.
The Moto G14 will be launched in India on 1 August 2023.
The Motorola G14 will be available for sale in India on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
As per the teased image available on Flipkart, below is the list of confirmed features and specifications of the Moto G14.
A dual camera set up including a 50 megapixel main sensor.
The RAM and storage of the handset varies from 4GB RAM to 1TB microSD UFS 2.2 storage.
A A 6.5-inch FHD+ display.
Powered by Mediatek Helio G85 processor.
Dolby Atmos dual speaker system.
Android 13 software system that can be upgraded to Android 14.
Available in Blue and Black color variants.
Supports dual Sim.
Fingerprint sensor and face recognition for unlocking and security purpose.
5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging capability.
The exact price of Moto G14 has not been revealed by the company yet. However, since there is no major difference in features and specs of the Moto G13 and Moto G14 except the processor, the Moto G14 price may be Rs 9,999, similar to that of G13.
