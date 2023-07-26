Samsung Galaxy F34 5G To Be Launched in India Soon; Teased Specs & Features

Know all about Samsung Galaxy F34 5G
(Image: 91mobiles.com)
Samsung is all set to introduce a new smartphone in the Indian market- Samsung Galaxy F34 5G. The South Korean brand had already informed about the launch and released the teaser highlighting the key specifications of the smartphone. As per the rumors, the new Galaxy F series phone is speculated to be the rebranded version of the Galaxy A34 5G.
Samsung released a press release and revealed the notable features of the Galaxy F34 5G. The company has also created a dedicated microsite on its India website to release the teaser of the new 5G smartphone. The microsite has all the details about the display, camera, and battery features on the new handset. The teaser page has a ‘Launching Soon' tag though the exact launch date of the smartphone is not known yet.
Have a look at the features, specs, and design of the new Samsung Galaxy F34 5G smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will sport a super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The new model will have a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and three camera sensors at the rear alongside an LED flash.
The Galaxy F34 5G smartphone will be supported by a 6,000mAh battery that may deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge.
The handset will be available in black and green color options and has a display with a waterdrop-style cutout to house the selfie shooter.
Samsung's Galaxy F34 5G is confirmed to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with up to 1000 nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
The 50-megapixel primary sensor at the rear will be supported by optical image stabilization (OIS).
The smartphone is supported by different photography and videography features like Single Take and Fun Mode.
The Galaxy F34 5G may have 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)