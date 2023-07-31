Redmi 12 5G India Launch on 1 August: Know Specification, Design, & Details Here

Redmi 12 5G is set to make its debut in India on Tuesday, 1 August 2023. The Xiaomi sub-brand formally announced the launch date on Thursday, 27 July, for interested buyers in the country. The launch of the new 5G smartphone is set to happen along with the debut of Redmi 12 4G. It is important to note that the Redmi 12 4G was announced in select markets in 2022. Buyers in India are excited to know more about Redmi 12 5G.

The Redmi 12 4G smartphone is confirmed to pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will be supported by a 5,000mAh battery. The 4G variant will operate on MediaTek G88 SoC. As the Redmi 12 5G debut in India is near, Tuesday, 1 August, more details on the specifications are available online for buyers.