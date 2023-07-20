iPhone 15 Launch Date: Expected Features, Specifications, Design , Price & More

The most awaited smartphone series of the year iPhone 15 is expected to be launched within 2 months, probably in the month of September and users can't hold their excitement. As per reports, like iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 15 series will arrive with four smartphones including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Among all the variants of the iPhone 15 Series, the iPhone 15 is grabbing most eye balls because of its cheapest price compared to the rest. Let us read about iPhone 15 expected launch date, features, specifications, and other details below.