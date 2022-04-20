Realme Q5 Pro Launch to Take Place Today, Check Features and Expected Price

Realme Q5 Pro launch event will be held in China on 20 April 2022.
(Photo: realme)
The Realme Q5 Pro is expected to make its debut on Wednesday, 20 April 2022.
The company has also shared a poster on the Chinese microblogging platform exposing the brand new smartphone's design and rear camera module.
It is to be noted that the Realme Q5 Pro is expected to come alongside the vanilla Realme Q5 and Realme Q5i.
The poster also states that the Realme Q5 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit along with an LED flash.
As the launch of the Realme Q5 Pro is expected to take place on 20 April, let's take a look at a few features and the price of the brand new smartphone.
The Realme Q5 Pro might have an Android 12 operating system and 8GB of RAM. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core chipset with the codename 'Kona'.
The brand new smartphone model is also expected to be packed with a 5,000mAh battery.
It is also to be noted that the Realme Q5 series might succeed the Realme Q3 series which was launched in April 2021.
The Realme Q5 Pro is expected to start at a price of CNY 1,799 which is Rs 21,500 in India for the 6GB+128GB variant.
While the launch of the Realme Q5 Pro is taking place on Wednesday, 20 April, in China, they are expected to go on sale next week.
