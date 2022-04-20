Redmi 10A Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price in India, Specs

Redmi 10A is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 processor which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

It sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 400 nits peak brightness and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Redmi has installed a single rear camera of 13MP in Redmi 10A smartphone. At the front, it sports a 5MP selfie camera.

Redmi 10A houses a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 10W charge.

It runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5.