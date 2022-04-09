Realme GT 2 and Realme GT Neo 3 Expected to Launch Next Month: Price and Specs
Know the expected price of Realme GT 2 and Realme GT Neo 3 in India.
Realme recently launched a variety of new devices in India at a virtual event.
Realme has confirmed that it has plans to launch two more smartphones soon in India.
One of the smartphones that is expected to launch soon is the Realme GT 2 device. This model has already made its debut in the European and Chinese markets.
Realme GT 2 Pro in India is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and now the company is also planning to unveil the cheaper version of this handset. The cheaper version includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.
Another smartphone that is scheduled to launch soon along with the Realme GT 2 Pro is Realme GT Neo 3. Realme GT Neo 3 has similar specifications to Realme GT 2.
Since the features are similar, the price difference will most probably not be too high.
The Vice President of Realme, Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the two Realme smartphones will make their debut during Realme's fourth anniversary.
It is to be noted that the fourth anniversary of Realme will be celebrated on 4 May 2022.
Realme GT 2 and Realme GT Neo 3 Expected Price in India
The Realme GT 2 selling price in China started at CNY 2,599 as per the latest details. This is around Rs 30,500 in India.
The starting price of Realme GT Neo 3 in China is close to Rs 30,900 in India. However, both smartphones are not expected to be around these prices in India.
The Realme GT 2 could be priced between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 in India. The Realme GT Neo 3 could be available at a slightly higher range as it comes with up to 150W fast charging tech support.
The prices are all assumptions, one can be sure about the real price of the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT Neo 3 during the launch event on 4 May 2022.
Realme GT 2 and Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications
The Realme GT 2 is equipped with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass layer.
The smartphone is packed with a 5,000mAh battery and bundles a 65W fast charger in the retail box.
The Realme GT 2 is equipped with a triple rear camera set-up that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.
The Realme GT Neo 3 has a 6.7-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Dimensity 8100 processor.
It is also available with a 4,500mAh battery unit with 150W charging support. The second one has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging tech. The Realme GT Neo 3 has the same camera setup as the Realme GT 2.
