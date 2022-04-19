Realme Q5i Unveiled With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Dimensity 810 Chip: Design & Specs

Realme Q5i
(Image: GSMarena)
Realme has unveiled a new affordable phone, the Realme Q5i, in China. The Q5i comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chip, and 33W fast charging. Realme Q5i's price starts at CNY 1,199 in China, which is Rs 14,400 in India.
This price is for the version that has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Orders on the phone can now be placed. Global availability and pricing of Realme Q5i are yet to be announced.
Realme Q5i comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 600nits of brightness.
The processor comes with an integrated Mali G57 graphics unit and has up to 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 12 OS, which is customised with the Realme UI 3.0.
Realme Q5i features a dual rear camera setup at the back. It consists of a 13MP primary sensor along with a 2MP depth sensor. The front has an 8MPs selfie camera. The back of the camera also houses an LED flash.
Other features include a Type-C charging port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5 GB virtual RAM, and a 3.5mm audio jack with Hi-res audio.
