Xiaomi Pad 5 Launch Date Announced: Check Specs and Expected Price in India
Xiaomi Pad 5 is scheduled to launch on 27 April in India.
Chinese tech company Xiaomi is all set to launch its new device Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on 27 April 2022. The device was launched globally last year, reported Gadgets360.
Xiaomi Pad 5 launch will take place during the summer flagship event which is scheduled to begin at 12 noon on 27 April.
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone will also be launched along with Xiaomi Pad 5 in India.
Here are some price and specifications details of the upcoming Xiaomi Pad 5.
Xiaomi Pad 5: Expected Price in India
Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India is yet to be revealed by the company. However, here are the details about price of the same in Europe.
Xiaomi Pad 5 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at EUR 349 (approximately Rs 30,300), while the 6GB + 256GB variant is available at price of EUR 399 (approximately Rs 34,600), reported Gadgets360.
Xiaomi Pad 5: Specifications
Specifications of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Indian variant is expected tp be similar to the European variant.
Xiaomi Pad 5 sports a 11-inch WQHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.
The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
Xiaomi Pad 5 houses a 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP selfie camera at the front.
It is powered by a 8720mAh battery which is supported by a 33W fast charging.
Xiaomi Pad 5 runs on MIUI for Pad operating system.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Xiaomi Pad 5 and other gadgets.
