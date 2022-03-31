Realme C31 to Launch in India Today, Check the Expected Price and Features
Realme C31: Here's everything you need to know about the smartphone launch in India.
Realme is all set to launch the Realme C31 smartphone today in India, on Thursday, 31 March 2022.
Realme C31 is being launched in India only a few days after the launch of the Realme C35. Both the models are budget smartphones with top features.
The new budget smartphone from Realme that is ready to launch in India today, on Thursday, 31 March 2022 is equipped with entry-level specifications.
We are aware of the Realme C31 features as it has already made its debut in Indonesia, earlier this month.
Realme has built its brand in India by launching brand new smartphones that are equipped with the best features and are also budget-friendly.
Realme is one of the leading smartphone brands that has always provided its customers with the best products.
Realme C31, the smartphone that is all set to debut today, on 31 March 2022 in India has some top-quality features.
Let's get into the details about the specifications of Realme C31 and the expected price in India.
Realme C31 Features
Realme C31 is a smartphone that is suitable for people who are looking for a phone that can perform light tasks.
The brand new smartphone by Realme will be equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD that has an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.
Even though scrolling on the phone will not look much smoother, the 120Hz touch sampling rate on the display will be suitable for gamers.
It is important to note that the Realme C31 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor. It is based on the 12nm process. The smartphone is paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and is an entry-level processor.
Realme C31 is equipped with three cameras that include a 13-megapixel main camera, a macro camera, and a black-and-white camera.
It also has a 5-megapixel camera inside the waterdrop-style notch that is suitable for selfies and video calls.
Realme C31 is also furnished with a 5000mAh battery. According to the company, the battery will last a day easily.
To know more details about the specifications of the Realme C31, one needs to wait for the launch to take place today, on Thursday, 31 March 2022.
Realme C31 Expected Price in India
The price of the Realme C31 in Indonesia is IDR 1,599,000. The smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs 8,500 in India.
The smartphone will be available in two colours that is Dark Green and Light Silver. One can be certain about the price of Realme C31 in India only after the launch takes place.
