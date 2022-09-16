Realme GT Neo 3T Launch in India Today: Live Streaming Details, Price, & Specs

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gadgets Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Realme GT Neo 3T Launch in India Today: Live Streaming Details, Price, & Specs

Realme GT Neo 3T India launch today: The launch event is going to begin at 12:30 pm IST in India.
Raajwrita Dutta
Gadgets
Published:

Realme GT Neo 3T is ready to launch in India today.

(Photo: realme.com)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Realme GT Neo 3T is ready to launch in India today.</p></div>

Realme is ready to officially launch another Realme GT series smartphone in India today, on Friday, 16 September for all interested buyers. The popular smartphone company is gearing up to reveal the Realme GT Neo 3T in India on Friday. It is important to note that the Realme GT Neo 3T is not going to be an upgrade to the Realme GT Neo 3, which was launched earlier in 2022. This is a confirmed detail that everyone should know.

As per the latest details available, the Realme GT Neo 3T will be placed below the Realme GT Neo 3 in Realme’s lineup. Everyone should remember that the brand new smartphone is ready to make its debut in the country today, on Friday, 16 September. Interested buyers should know the live streaming and other details of the launch event.

Here are all the details about the Realme GT Neo 3T that you should know before the launch event takes place.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Launch in India Live Streaming Details

The Realme GT Neo 3T is decided to be launched today, on Friday, 16 September 2022 at 12:30 pm. Everyone must note that the launch will take place online for all the viewers in the country.

Realme will live stream the launch event on its official Realme India YouTube channel. Viewers can watch the event from the comfort of their homes.

Everyone should remember the launch date, time, and live streaming details of the Realme GT Neo 3T that will be revealed on Friday.

Realme GT Neo 3T Launch in India: Specifications

The popular smartphone company, Realme has been teasing a couple of features of the Realme GT Neo 3T for the past couple of days before the launch takes place.

The brand new smartphone will be equipped with 80W fast charging and it will be supported by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset.

The Realme GT Neo 3T will also be furnished with an AMOLED E4 display that has up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and support for HDR 10+.

Apart from this, the smartphone will have a triple rear camera, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary shooter. It will also be equipped with a 16-megapixel wide-angle front camera.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Expected Price in India

The exact price of the Realme GT Neo 3T is not known in India. The company will reveal the price and other details about the smartphone during the launch.

One has to keep a close eye on the launch event of the Realme GT Neo 3T to know the exact price range in the country.

