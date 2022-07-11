Realme GT Neo 3 150W ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ To Go on Sale From 13 July in India

Smartphone manufacturer Realme launched a special edition variant of the mid-ranger GT Neo 3 smartphone on 7 July in the Indian market. The smartphone is developed in collaboration with Marvel Studio.

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder will be available with the same specifications as the normal 150W edition of the Realme GT Neo 3. Buyers can also expect a few in-box gifts and accessories like themed cards, wallpapers, stickers medals, and a new SIM tray tool.

The packaging of the smartphone is inspired by the latest Thor movie from Marvel. However, the actual device of Realme doesn’t feature any additional Thor-inspired design.

Let's have a look at the price, features, and specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3 150W Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition.