Realme GT Neo 3 150W ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ To Go on Sale From 13 July in India
Check the price, discounts, features and specifications for Realme GT Neo 3 150W Thor Love and Thunder here.
Smartphone manufacturer Realme launched a special edition variant of the mid-ranger GT Neo 3 smartphone on 7 July in the Indian market. The smartphone is developed in collaboration with Marvel Studio.
Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder will be available with the same specifications as the normal 150W edition of the Realme GT Neo 3. Buyers can also expect a few in-box gifts and accessories like themed cards, wallpapers, stickers medals, and a new SIM tray tool.
The packaging of the smartphone is inspired by the latest Thor movie from Marvel. However, the actual device of Realme doesn’t feature any additional Thor-inspired design.
Let's have a look at the price, features, and specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3 150W Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition.
Realme GT Neo 3 150W Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition: Specifications
Realme GT Neo 3 will come with the following features:
6.7-inch Full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED 120Hz panel drawing power from a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC.
A 4,500mAh battery with 150W UltraDart charging
12GB RAM and 512GB storage
Android 12-based Realme UI
16MP selfie shooter at the front
Triple rear camera with 50MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro sensor.
Realme GT Neo 3 150W Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition: Price
The Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone will be available in the Nitro Blue color, similar to the character of the movie. It will be available in the Indian market in single 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space at a price of Rs 42,999.
The company will begin the sale of the smartphone in India on 13 July 2022, via Flipkart, realme.com, and Realme mainline stores.
Interested buyers can expect a discount of Rs 3,000 on prepaid orders, thus getting the device at Rs 39,999. The pre-order procedure for the Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition has begun from 7 itself at realme.com.
