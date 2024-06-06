Vivo X Fold3 Pro Launched in India: Features, Specifications, Price & Sale Date

Vivo X Fold3 Pro Launched: Tech giant Vivo has launched its new foldable smartphone Vivo X Fold3 Pro in India today on 6 June 2024. The handset will be available in the country in Celestial Black color variant. It will be powered by Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. With the launch of Vivo X Fold3 Pro, India has become one of the first international markets with a foldable VIVO smartphone. It will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus Open, and Tecno Phantom V Fold in India.

Currently, Vivo X Fold3 Pro is available for pre-booking on the official website of Vivo India, Amazon and Flipkart. It will be available for sale from 13 June 2024. HDFC and SBI card bank holders will get a discount of Rs 15,000 on the purchase of Vivo X Fold3 Pro. Rs10,000 exchange bonus and a one-time free screen replacement is also applicable to the customers.