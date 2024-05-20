Realme GT 6T Launch Date in India Confirmed: Features, Specs, Price, and More

Tech giant Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone Realme GT 6T in India on Wednesday, 22 May 2024. According to the official teasers, the handset will flaunt a brightest display ever seen on any smartphone, with a peak brightness of up to 6000 nits. According to reports, Realme GT 6T will arrive in India as a rebranded version of Realme GT Neo 6, which recently made its debut in China. Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed some of the key features and specifications of Realme GT 6T, including Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, sleek design for easy grip, with a thickness of 8.7 mm, brightest flagship display, and more.

Once launched, Realme GT 6T may be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon and online retail stores. The handset will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 against scratches and cracks. Let us check out the launch date, features, specs, price, and other details of Realme GT 6T below.