Poco X4 Pro 5G Launch in India on 28 March: Check Expected Price and Features Everything you need to know about the Poco X4 Pro 5G launch in India. Raajwrita Dutta Gadgets Published: Poco X4 Pro 5G to launch in India on 28 March on Flipkart. (Photo: iStock)

Poco X4 Pro 5G made its global debut last month and now it is finally set to launch in India.

The smartphone brand has officially announced that it will launch the Poco X4 Pro 5G in India on 28 March 2022. The ones who are interested to buy this device should remember the official launch date.

It is also to be noted that the Poco X4 Pro 5G will be available for sale exclusively on the leading e-platform, Flipkart.

As per official announcement, the brand new smartphone will be available for sale on Flipkart from 12 pm onwards on 28 March.

Buyers in India should keep a note of the launch date and time so that they can get hold of the Poco X4 Pro 5G as soon as possible.

Also Read Poco X4 Pro 5G Price and Specifications Leaked Ahead of MWC Event

It is to be noted that the Poco X4 Pro 5G has already been launched globally and now after a month of its global debut, it will release in India.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is expected to follow the classic Poco trend. It is a performance-heavy device that also has a quirky and unique design.

According to the rumours, the Poco X4 Pro 5G is believed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G.

The specifications of this smartphone are also believed to be similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Launch in India: Expected Specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+AMOLED display. It is also believed to have a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits as per the rumours.

Also Read Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch Date Out Along With Design Specifications

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The brand new smartphone will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. This specification is also expected to be there as per the rumours.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is rumoured to be equipped with a triple rear camera with a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

This smartphone is also believed to be equipped with a 16 MP selfie camera in a punch-hole display. All these features are not confirmed as of yet, buyers in India need to wait for the launch of the Poco X4 Pro 5G on 28 March 2022.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Launch in India: Expected Price

According to the rumours, the price of the Poco X4 Pro 5G is expected to start from Rs 25,000.

However, details on the price and the features are all speculations and rumours. The smartphone brand has not confirmed any detail as of now.