Poco X4 Pro 5G Launch in India on 28 March: Check Expected Price and Features

Poco X4 Pro 5G to launch in India on 28 March on Flipkart.
(Photo: iStock)
Poco X4 Pro 5G made its global debut last month and now it is finally set to launch in India.
It is also to be noted that the Poco X4 Pro 5G will be available for sale exclusively on the leading e-platform, Flipkart.
Buyers in India should keep a note of the launch date and time so that they can get hold of the Poco X4 Pro 5G as soon as possible.
It is to be noted that the Poco X4 Pro 5G has already been launched globally and now after a month of its global debut, it will release in India.
According to the rumours, the Poco X4 Pro 5G is believed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G.
The Poco X4 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+AMOLED display. It is also believed to have a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits as per the rumours.
The brand new smartphone will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. This specification is also expected to be there as per the rumours.
This smartphone is also believed to be equipped with a 16 MP selfie camera in a punch-hole display.
All these features are not confirmed as of yet, buyers in India need to wait for the launch of the Poco X4 Pro 5G on 28 March 2022.
However, details on the price and the features are all speculations and rumours. The smartphone brand has not confirmed any detail as of now.
