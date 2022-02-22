Poco X4 Pro 5G Price and Specifications Leaked Ahead of MWC Event

Here's everything you need to know about Poco X4 5G.
(Photo: Twitter/ @yabhishekhd)
Poco will launch its two new smartphones, Poco M4 Pro and Poco X4 Pro 5G, on 28 February during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event.
As per some previous reports, the Poco X4 5G smartphone is said to be the rebranded version of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G smartphone.
A report by Pocket Link has revealed the specifications and price of Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone ahead of its launch, citing an Amazon France listing of the same.
Here are the details about price and specifications of the smartphone.
Poco X4 5G is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz
The smartphone is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor
It is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which can be supported by 67W charging
Poco X4 5G is likely to offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage option
The smartphone is expected to come with triple rear camera setup. It may include 108MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro sensors.
Poco X4 5G is expected to be available in three colour variants: Laser Black, Yellow, and Blue.
According to the report by Pocket Link, the Poco X4 5G smartphone is expected to be priced around EUR 350 (approximately Rs 29,600).
Check this space regularly for further updates about Poco X4 5G and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)