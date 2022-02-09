Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch Date Out Along With Design Specifications

Poco M4 pro
(Photo: ashiqnotes.com)
The launch date for Poco M4 Pro 5G is out in India. Poco took to Twitter to announce that the phone will be launched on 15 February. The launch will take place via an online event. The Chinese company posted a series of tweets to tease the new features of the phone.
Poco M4 Pro 5G had made its debut in the global market in November itself and is now ready to be launched in the Indian market. You might find it similar to Redmi's Note11T 5G, which was launched in China in October and Poco M3. If reports are to be believed, Poco M4 will be a better version of Redmi Note11T, with a few changes in design and upgraded RAM.
Poco M4 Pro will have a black rectangular camera casing similar to Poco M3. However, the camera hump and blue colour scheme is similar to that of Redmi Note 11T 5G along with Poco's yellow and grey colours.
One of the teasers showed that Poco M4 will have a bezel-less display with a centre-punch hole camera design. Poco described the design as "Killer looks from all 4 corners".
Tipster Yogesh Brar also shared a few specifications in a tweet. If the description is to be believed, Poco M4 Pro has a 6.6 inch HD+LCD display with 9Hz display, 810 5G Soc along with a combination of 6GB/8GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage.
Moreover, it is said to have a 50 mega-pixel primary sensor, 8 mega-pixel secondary sensor and 16 mega-pixel shooter at the front. The phone will be packed with a 5,000mAh battery and 33W charging speed. It will be run on Anrdroid 11-based MIUI 12.5, sporting a 3.5 mm port and a side mounted fingerprint sensor.
What has to be seen is how Poco prices its M4 Pro in the Indian market, keeping in mind the recent activities in the 5G smartphones space.