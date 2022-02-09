Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch Date Out Along With Design Specifications

Poco M4 Pro will have a black rectangular camera casing similar to Poco M3. However, the camera hump and blue colour scheme is similar to that of Redmi Note 11T 5G along with Poco's yellow and grey colours.

One of the teasers showed that Poco M4 will have a bezel-less display with a centre-punch hole camera design. Poco described the design as "Killer looks from all 4 corners".

Tipster Yogesh Brar also shared a few specifications in a tweet. If the description is to be believed, Poco M4 Pro has a 6.6 inch HD+LCD display with 9Hz display, 810 5G Soc along with a combination of 6GB/8GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage.

Moreover, it is said to have a 50 mega-pixel primary sensor, 8 mega-pixel secondary sensor and 16 mega-pixel shooter at the front. The phone will be packed with a 5,000mAh battery and 33W charging speed. It will be run on Anrdroid 11-based MIUI 12.5, sporting a 3.5 mm port and a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

What has to be seen is how Poco prices its M4 Pro in the Indian market, keeping in mind the recent activities in the 5G smartphones space.