Poco C65 to Launch in India on 15 December: Expected Specs, Latest Details Here

Poco C65 will launch in India on Friday, 15 December 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles.com)
The popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco is gearing up to officially launch its latest smartphone, the Poco C65, in India soon. It is important to note that the announcement was shared through the company's official X handle. The launch of the Poco C65 in the country has created a buzz amongst tech enthusiasts and Poco fans. One should take note of the latest details about the upcoming smartphone. We have all the updates for interested buyers in India.
According to the latest official details, the Poco C65 is scheduled to make its debut in India on Friday, 15 December. One should note that the new handset will launch in India with the same design as its global variant. The specifications and design of the Poco C65 are expected to be similar. Interested buyers must know the important updates.
Here are the launch details, specifications, design, and expected price range of the Poco C65 in India you must note. Read till the end to know the latest updates about the brand-new handset.
As per the official details available online, the Poco C65 is set to make its debut in India on 15 December 2023, at noon. Certain pictures of the device have been shared online while announcing the launch date.
The Poco C65 will be available on Flipkart and it will have similar features to the global variant.
The global variant of the Poco C65 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and is backed by a robust 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging. The device flaunts a spacious 6.74-inch ultra-large HD+ display, providing users with a visually immersive experience.
The Poco C65 is likely to be launched in India in two storage variants, which include 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. These are the details we know for now.
