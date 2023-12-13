Poco C65 to Launch in India on 15 December: Expected Specs, Latest Details Here

The popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco is gearing up to officially launch its latest smartphone, the Poco C65, in India soon. It is important to note that the announcement was shared through the company's official X handle. The launch of the Poco C65 in the country has created a buzz amongst tech enthusiasts and Poco fans. One should take note of the latest details about the upcoming smartphone. We have all the updates for interested buyers in India.

According to the latest official details, the Poco C65 is scheduled to make its debut in India on Friday, 15 December. One should note that the new handset will launch in India with the same design as its global variant. The specifications and design of the Poco C65 are expected to be similar. Interested buyers must know the important updates.