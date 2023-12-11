OnePlus 12 Global Debut Date Announced by Executive, Know Features and Details

OnePlus 12 is expected to make its debut in global markets next month, according to the latest report. The smartphone maker is likely to launch its latest flagship phone in global markets, including India, weeks after it made its debut in China. One should note that the OnePlus 12 is supported by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and includes a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera setup with a Sony LYT-808 sensor. Interested buyers should take note of the details.

According to the details announced by a company executive, the OnePlus 12 handset will be launched alongside the OnePlus 12R. It is important to note that the OnePlus 12 might be launched in Europe and global markets on 23 January 2024. One should wait for the company to officially confirm the date. It is crucial to stay alert.