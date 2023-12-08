Realme C67 Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Design, Price & More

Tech giant Realme is all set to launch its new budget-friendly 5G smartphone in India. Realme C67 5G will hit the Indian markets on 14 December 2023. This new handset will flaunt a design similar to that of realme 11x 5G and the narzo 60x 5G. As per several teaser images shared by the company, Realme C67 5G will arrive with an ultra slim body, 50MP rear camera, and 33 W fast charging capability. It may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC.
According to tipsters, the Realme C67 handset may also be available in a 4G variant. However, the Realme C67 may be launched first in Indonesia. There is no confirmation about its availability in India yet. Let us check out the features, specifications, design, price, and other details of forthcoming Realme C67 5G below.
Realme C67: Launch Date in India
Realme C67 will be launched in India on Tuesday, 14 December 2023.
Realme C67: Launch Time in India
Realme C67 will be launched in India at 12 pm.
Realme C67: Confirmed Features and Specifications
According to teaser images shared by the company, the following are the confirmed features and specifications of Realme C67.
Ultra slim 7.89 mm body. This will be the thinnest smartphone by Realme so far.
The lens will be featured with a sparkling ring.
50MP rear camera.
33 W fast charging capability.
IP54 rating
Realme C67: Expected Features and Specifications
According to online leaks and tipsters, the following are some of the expected features and specifications of Realme C67.
6.72″ FHD+ 120Hz display.
5000mAh battery.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC.
8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.
Android 14-based Realme UI.
Capsule 2.0, dual speakers, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
A side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.
Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
Realme C67 Price in India
The expected price of Realme C67 5G in India is Rs 9000 to Rs 12000. This makes it the most affordable 5G phone in the country.
