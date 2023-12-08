Realme C67 Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Design, Price & More

Tech giant Realme is all set to launch its new budget-friendly 5G smartphone in India. Realme C67 5G will hit the Indian markets on 14 December 2023. This new handset will flaunt a design similar to that of realme 11x 5G and the narzo 60x 5G. As per several teaser images shared by the company, Realme C67 5G will arrive with an ultra slim body, 50MP rear camera, and 33 W fast charging capability. It may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC.

According to tipsters, the Realme C67 handset may also be available in a 4G variant. However, the Realme C67 may be launched first in Indonesia. There is no confirmation about its availability in India yet. Let us check out the features, specifications, design, price, and other details of forthcoming Realme C67 5G below.