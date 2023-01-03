Poco C50 Launch in India Today: Check Expected Specifications and Price Here

Poco C50 is set to launch in India today, on Tuesday.
(Photo Courtesy: 91Mobiles)
The Poco C50 is set to officially launch in India on Tuesday, 3 January 2023, as per the latest details. The launch date was made public recently for interested buyers in the country. People in India should stay alert and keep an eye on the launch to know more about the upcoming smartphone. Interested buyers in the country are eagerly waiting for the launch of the Poco C50 so they can get their hands on it. Keep an eye on the updates.
According to the latest details, the Poco C50 will be available in India via the popular e-commerce platform, Flipkart. This information has been verified so buyers should take note of the availability updates. Flipkart has created a dedicated webpage that speaks about the essential features of the upcoming smartphone that will launch soon in the country.
We are aware that the Poco C50 will make its debut in India on 3 January. Here are a few features and price details of the smartphone that you must note if you are interested in buying the upcoming device.
The Poco C50 is likely to be a budget-friendly smartphone for users. It can be compared to the Redmi A1+ smartphone, based on the specifications mentioned on the Flipkart webpage.
The Poco C50 has a square camera module and a traditional fingerprint scanner. As per the details available via the webpage, an 8MP primary sensor is likely to be used in a dual back camera arrangement. The smartphone sports a front-facing 5MP selfie camera.
The price of the Poco C50 is not revealed as of yet. People in India will get to know the price and other details after the launch takes place on 3 January.
Keep following the updates and announcements on the Flipkart webpage to know more about the upcoming device that will launch soon in the country.