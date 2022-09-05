Poco M5: Launch Date Today; Check Features, Price, and Specs Here

Poco is all set to launch its new phone Poco M5 globally today, 05 September 2022 at 5: 30 pm IST. According to the official teaser released by Flipkart, the smartphone is expected to be packed with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. Talking about the design of the Poco M5, the phone will come up with a stylish leathery back panel.

The launch date of Poco M5 in India is likely 30 September 2022. Let's know the expected features, specs, and price of Poco M5.