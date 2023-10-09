Oppo Find N3 Flip India Launch on 12 October 2023: Specs and Expected Price Here

Oppo Find N3 Flip will make its debut on 12 October in India.
(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles.com)
Oppo India has formally confirmed that its next foldable phone, the Find N3 Flip, will make its debut in the country on 12 October 2023. Interested buyers in India should keep track of the latest details and follow the launch event of the Oppo Find N3 Flip to know the specifications. The company has confirmed certain features of the upcoming foldable ahead of its launch in India. People should go through all the announcements if they want to purchase the device.
As of now, it is confirmed that the Oppo Find N3 Flip will launch in India on 12 October. The launch event will be live streamed on the scheduled date and time so that interested buyers can get to know the exact specifications and price range of the brand-new foldable by Oppo India. Buyers should know the updates.
We have all the official details about the Oppo Find N3 Flip which will be revealed soon. You can take a look at the confirmed specifications, launch event details, and the expected price here before it is launched in India.
The event will begin sharp at 7 pm. All the specifications, design, and price details will be announced during the launch.
Oppo India has not revealed the exact price of the Oppo Find N3 Flip for buyers in the country.
Various reports online suggest that the price of the foldable will be above Rs 90,000. However, the exact pricing is not revealed yet. To know the price of the Find N3 Flip, you have to watch the launch event on 12 October.
The Oppo Find N3 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC based on the 2nd generation TSMC 4nm process. It will have an ARM Cortex X3 core running at 3GHz, three Cortex-A715 performance cores, and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores.
These are some of the confirmed features. The company will announce all the other specifications later on.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)