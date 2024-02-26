Honor Magic 6 Series, Magic V2 Series Globally Launched at MWC: Price and Specs

Honor Magic 6 series and Magic V2 series made their global debut recently.
(Photo Courtesy: 91Mobiles)
The Honor Magic 6 series and Honor Magic V2 lineup made their official global debut during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona on Sunday, 25 February. It is important to note that the brand-new Magic 6 series smartphones operate on MagicOS 8.0 skin based on Android 14 and are supported by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Honor Magic V2 foldable smartphones have a MagicOS 7.2 interface based on Android 13.
Interested buyers across the world must go through the latest updates about the Honor Magic 6 series and Honor Magic V2 lineup. The company announced the design and specifications during the MWC 2024 event. One should also know the expected price range of the devices in India if they want to purchase them. We have the important details for you.
Let's take a look at the specifications, design, price, and availability of the Honor Magic 6 series and Honor Magic V2 lineup. Read till the end to know all the latest updates about the global debut of the devices.
The price of the Honor Magic 6 Pro is EUR 1,299, which is approximately Rs 1,16,600 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version. The device will be up for pre-orders from 25 February, and the sale will begin from 1 March.
People can start pre-booking their Honor Magic V2 RSR device from 25 February, and the sale will start in Europe on 18 March. Stay alert to know the latest updates about the new devices.
The dual SIM (Nano) Honor Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro operate on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 interface and sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264x2,800 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz.
The Honor Magic 6 series includes 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, etc.
The Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR operate on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. They sport a 6.43-inch OLED cover display and a 7.92-inch inner OLED display.
The devices are supported by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.
The Honor Magic V2 series flaunts a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20-megapixel telephoto unit.
The devices sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera and pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging.
