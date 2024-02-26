Honor Magic 6 Series, Magic V2 Series Globally Launched at MWC: Price and Specs

The Honor Magic 6 series and Honor Magic V2 lineup made their official global debut during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona on Sunday, 25 February. It is important to note that the brand-new Magic 6 series smartphones operate on MagicOS 8.0 skin based on Android 14 and are supported by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Honor Magic V2 foldable smartphones have a MagicOS 7.2 interface based on Android 13.

Interested buyers across the world must go through the latest updates about the Honor Magic 6 series and Honor Magic V2 lineup. The company announced the design and specifications during the MWC 2024 event. One should also know the expected price range of the devices in India if they want to purchase them. We have the important details for you.