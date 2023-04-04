OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launch: Price in India, Specs, Features & More

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G details
(Image: https://www.rmupdate.com)
OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone that will be available in mid range for the people in India. During the launch of this smartphone, the brand will also unveil their new OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS for the Indian market.
The company had released a teaser and confirmed the key specifications and design elements. The smartphone is scheduled to be launched today, 4 April 2023.
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, a 108MP main camera, and a punch-hole display. Let's know about the live launch event, specifications, features, and price of the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G
The company will launch the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS today, 4 April 2023 at 7 PM (IST) in their online “Larger Than Life” launch event.
Interested people can watch the live launch event on the company’s official YouTube channel.
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be launched with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant that will be priced at Rs 21,999 while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant could be priced around Rs 23,999 in India.
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will come with the following features:
A 6.72-inch FHD+ 120Hz refresh rate IPS LCD panel.
The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor
8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.
The device has a 108MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera
The device will come with a 5,000mAh battery supported by 67W SuperVOOC fast charging over a USB Type-C charging port.
The mobile will run on the latest Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 skin out of the box.
A resolution of 1800x2400 pixels (FHD+) at a pixel density of 402 pixels per inch (ppi) and an aspect ratio of 20:9
The smartphone will be a dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) mobile with Nano-SIM
It will be available in Charcoal grey and Pastel lime colours.
Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, USB Type-C, 3G, 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India) , and 5G.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)