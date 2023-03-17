Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Launched; Check Price & Full Specs Here

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Launched in India
(Image: Samsung.com)
Samsung is an age old company that keeps up with the trend and introduces new smartphones and gadgets every now and then. This year Samsung is ready to launch two new smartphones in the Indian market- the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G which will be a part of the A series.
The smartphones were introduced in the selected global markets on Wednesday, 15 March 2023 and they will be available for purchase in India from 28 March. Let's know more about the new launches- expected price, design, specs, and features.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has been priced at Rs. 38,999 for its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 40,999.
The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G starts at Rs. 30,999 for its base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM +256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 32,999.
1. These new models of Samsung will come with Super AMOLED displays that offer a 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by octa-core processors.
2. Both smartphones run on Android 13 and have the new One UI 5.1 interface.
3. Both the smartphones are available in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Violet colour options.
4. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G come with dual SIM (nano) support
5. Samsung is expected to provide four generations of OS upgrades and 28 years of security updates for both devices.
6. The phones feature Super AMOLED displays with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
7. The displays are equipped with vision booster support to enhance visibility under sunlight.
8. The Galaxy A54 5G sports a 6.4-inch display, while the Galaxy A34 5G has a slightly larger 6.6-inch screen.
9. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G come with triple rear camera units that are accompanied by an LED flash.
10. The camera setup of the Galaxy A54 5G includes
a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 lens
Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support
a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 lens
a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 lens.
11. The Galaxy A34 5G features:
48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens
a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 lens
a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens
12. Both smartphones have a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.
13. The Nightography feature on the camera units enables brighter photos and videos to be taken in low light conditions.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G will be available for pre-orders from 16 March on the company website and the deliveries will begin from 28 March. Customers using select bank cards will receive a cashback of Rs. 3,000 and customers who will preorder will be able to buy Galaxy Buds Live for Rs. 999.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)