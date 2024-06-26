Vivo Pad 3 Launch Date Confirmed: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Vivo Pad 3 Launch Date.
(Photo: vivo.com)
Vivo Pad 3 Launch Date: Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch Vivo Pad 3 in China on Friday, 28 June 2024. Earlier, the company had revealed Vivo Pad3 Pro in the country, therefore the upcoming tablet will be a new addition to the existing line up. According to a listing page on the Vivo China's online store, it is confirmed that the new Vivo Pad 3 will be available in the same color options as Vivo Pad3 Pro.
According to several online reports, it is being speculated that the forthcoming Vivo Pad 3 will be a rebranded version of iQOO Pad2, and would be budget friendly. Although the company has kept majority of the features and specifications of this tablet under warps, some of the specs unveiled through the teasers are four storage variants like 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. Once launched, Vivo Pad 3 will be available for sale in China from 28 June 2024.
Vivo Pad 3 will be launched in China on 28 June 2024 at 10 am Beijing time.
Vivo Pad 3 will be available for sale from 28 June 2024 in China.
The expected price of Vivo Pad 3 is CNY 2,499 (Rs 24,000) for the base variant of 8GB + 128GB. However, the exact pricing details are still awaited.
Some of the expected features and specifications of Vivo Pad 3 are as follows.
A flat display with uniform bezels.
A circular rear camera module, which is slightly elevated.
Available in three color options, including Cold Star Grey, Spring Tide Blue, and Thin Purple.
Available in four storage variants, including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.
Powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.
10,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support.
A 12.05-inch 120Hz display.
Android 14-based OriginOS 4.
For optics, the tablet has a 5 MP front camera, and an 8 MP rear sensor alongside an LED flash unit.
For amazing sound quality, the tablet has an eight-speaker audio system.
