OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date Leaked: Specifications and Expected Price in India

OnePlus is expected to launch its new smartphone OnePlus Nord 2T soon. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced by the company.

As per some media reports, OnePlus recently uploaded a video on its YouTube channel, revealing the launch date of OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone. The reports further stated that the company later took down that video. However, noted tipster Mukul Sharma grabbed a screen shot of the same and shared it on his twitter handle.