OnePlus 10 Ultra Might Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ Processor, Check Specs

Chinese tech company OnePlus is reportedly working on OnePlus 10 Ultra smartphone. The device will be an addition to the OnePlus 10 lineup, which includes OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10R 5G smartphones in India.

Ahead of its launch, tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed that OnePlus 10 Ultra smartphone could come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor.